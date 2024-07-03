Contestants for Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant arrive in Tupelo

The competition emphasizes service and volunteerism

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 47 young ladies from across the state are competing in a pageant that stresses beauty and also volunteerism.

The Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant takes place this week in Tupelo. The contestants enjoyed a welcome reception Tuesday afternoon at the Performing Arts Center at Tupelo High School.

The Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant stresses scholarship, education, responsibility, volunteerism, and empowerment. Contestants are vying for the titles of Miss Mississippi Volunteer, Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer, and Miss Spirit of Mississippi.

“It is about being authentic, it is about having a message and making a difference. We are doing that with our partnerships with Highway Patrol, Salvation Army and it goes on and on, we are more than a beauty pageant, we are making a difference,” said Steve Stockton, executive director of the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant.

The interview portion of the competition is held Wednesday, the contestants will also help at Tupelo’s Salvation Army, the first night of the competition is Thursday night. For more information, go to missmississippivolunteer.com

And stay with WCBI for exclusive stories and interviews throughout pageant week.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X