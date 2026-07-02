Continuing the hot temps

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The heat is not backing off. Heading into our July 4th holiday weekend, temperatures maintain in the middle 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Continuing the overnight warm and sticky feeling. Low temperatures tonight will be back in the low to middle 70s, with a mostly clear sky.

FRIDAY: Ending the week with the same amount of heat! HEAT ADVISORIES continue. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s. Heat indices maintain the potential of reaching 105-110. There will be plenty of sun, with a few passing clouds. By the afternoon, rain chances will increase. Showers and storms will continue to pop up through the afternoon and into the evening. Low temperatures continue in the middle 70s.

JULY 4th WEEKEND: Staying HOT! High temperatures through the holiday weekend maintain in the middle 90s. Humidity is staying up, so it will continue to feel even hotter. Passing clouds and isolated storm chances will be possible. Overnight lows stay in the middle 70s.