Continuing the rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A calmer, drier, and warmer weekend allowed us to remember that the sun will shine again. Just maybe not much this week… The chance for rain picks back up Tuesday and continues through the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy cloud coverage tonight, with the chance of a few straggling showers overnight. Moisture continues building in overnight and into Tuesday. Due to the amount of heavy cloud coverage, temperatures tonight will be mild. Low temperatures will only drop into the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Showers and a few storms are likely throughout the day. Stronger activity is possible, especially in our SW counties. A severe weather risk is not currently expected.

REST OF THE WEEK: Heavier cloud coverage will maintain throughout most of the week. Most of Wednesday should be dry, but a few isolated showers return Thursday. A stronger system will swing through Friday, bringing widespread rain & storms to the region. There remains potential of strong to possibly severe weather with Friday’s system, so stay tuned!