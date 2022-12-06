Continuing the rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It is going to be a sticky week with high levels of humidity, as the rain continues to fall. Temperatures are also going to be above average for several more days.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast sky conditions will continue through the night. There is a 20% chance of seeing some light showers tonight. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sky conditions will continue to be mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance of rain showers. High temperatures will make their way into the low to middle 70s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: The temperatures will reach the middle 70s. Cloud coverage will be a little lighter, partly to mostly cloudy. There will also be a little bit less of a rain chance on Thursday, 20%. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Rain chances and cloud coverage both increase. Cloud coverage will become mostly cloudy to overcast again. The rain chance will return to a 40% chance of seeing showers, mostly during the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, and low temperatures will fall into the lower 50s.