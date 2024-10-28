Continuing with above average temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It was another warm weekend here in Northeast Mississippi, and those warm temperatures are here to stay for the week. Dry weather will be around for the beginning of the week with a new rain chance ahead thanks to a cold front pushing through Thursday.

TONIGHT: It will be quite a mild and cool night with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s. Overall, we will remain mostly clear with some patchy fog forming through the overnight hours.

MONDAY: Another day filled with sunshine and warm temperatures. Temps will be in the mid 80s which is well above average for this time of year.

LOOKING AHEAD & HALLOWEEN: The beginning of the week will continue with warm afternoon highs and dry, sunny weather. Towards Halloween on Thursday, a cold front will be pushing through, increasing the chance for us to see some rain. While this is still a few days away, the key takeaway is the possibility of rain on Thursday; however, timing and intensity of the rainfall will still need to be fine-tuned as we move through the week. Stay up to date with us!