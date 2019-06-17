Contracts awarded for North Mississippi road maintenance projects

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation has awarded contracts for several maintenance projects throughout North Mississippi.

A $3.8 million contract was awarded to Joe McGee Construction Company Inc. for a bridge replacement on State Route 7 over Cypress Creek in Yalobusha County.

Ausbern Construction Company Inc., of Okolona, received a $4.2 million contract for bridge replacements on State Route 389 over Chewawah Creek and Cane Creek in Chickasaw County.

APAC – Mississippi, Inc. was awarded three different contracts for three different counties. A $2.1 million contract was awarded for about 11 miles of mill and overlay work will be done on State Route 25 from Holly Street in Iuka in Tishomingo County. A $1.7 million contract for about five miles of mill and overlay work on State Route 182 from Highway 182 to Highway 82 through Eupora. The company was also awarded a $1.1 million for an overlay on State Route 363 from the railroad in Saltillo to the Itawamba County Line.

Northern Transportation District Commissioner Mike Taggert said these projects will improve safety and mobility through Northern Mississippi.