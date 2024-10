Convicted felon charged with gun possession after crash in Tupelo

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A Tupelo man has added more charges to his wrap sheet.

On October 15, Tupelo Police arrested Jevonte R. Ashby.

The warrant stems from a 2024 incident in which Ashby, a previously convicted felon, was allegedly found in possession of a firearm after wrecking his vehicle.

Ashby is being held without bond.

The case is now awaiting trial in lee county circuit court.

