Convicted Felon Racks Up More Charges

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A convicted felon is slapped with more charges after Columbus Police say he opened a car door while someone else was inside it, in downtown Columbus.

Columbus Police arrested Jordan Jennings, 26, who’s being charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

- Advertisement -

Back on February 3rd, police got a report of the incident on 2nd Street, near the Trotter Convention Center.

Police say the person gave a description and police searched the area.

Police made contact with Jennings at 6th Street South/College Street and say he matched the description of the complainant.

Police say Jennings is a convicted felon and had a firearm on him.

His bond is set at $40,000.