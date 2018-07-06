Convicted killer and escapee still loose, search concentrated on coast

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A convicted killer remains on the run after escaping from prison Thursday afternoon.

Investigators believe Michael Floyd Wilson may be headed to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The search is concentrated in Jackson County. That’s where he was originally arrested in 2014 after a high speed chase.

He’s serving two consecutive life sentences for the murders of Carmen Dale Edwards and Kenneth Gibson in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014.

Sheriff Mike Ezelll says Wilson was last spotted at the Shell station just off the interstate.

Wilson apparently climbed over a fence at the Greene County jail and cut his arm on razor wire.

Investigator Sean Smith said Wilson got multiple rides on his way out of Leakesville from people who thought they were helping a stranded motorist.

Wilson was last seen wearing camouflage clothing.