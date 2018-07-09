Convicted killer, escapee re-captured in South Mississippi

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate has been captured in South Mississippi, two days after escaping from a state prison.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says Michael F. Wilson, 47, known as “Pretty Boy Floyd,” was captured Saturday evening in the coastal city of Ocean Springs.

He was discovered missing Thursday afternoon from South Mississippi correctional institution in Leakesville, which is about 70 miles northeast of Ocean Springs.

Wilson was sentenced to two life sentences in September of 2015 for killing two people in coastal Harrison County a year earlier.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says Wilson was taken back into custody without incident. Officers from several law enforcement agencies were involved with the search for him.

The prison in Leakesville was put on lockdown Thursday and remained that way after Wilson was caught.