Convicted killer escapes from South Mississippi prison

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A convicted killer has escaped from prison in south Mississippi.

The state Department of Corrections said Michael F. Wilson, 47, was found to be missing Thursday afternoon from the South Mississippi Correctional Institution.

The prison in Leakesville was then put on lock-down.

Wilson was sentenced to two life sentences in September 2015 for killing two people in coastal Harrison County a year earlier.

Wilson is 5′ 11″ tall, weighs 160 lbs and has hazel eyes.

The Department of Corrections says Wilson is not believed to be armed, but should be considered dangerous.

This article has contributions from WXXV 25.