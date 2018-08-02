Convicted murderer arrested on child abuse, weapons charges

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A convicted murderer is back in jail, charged with Felony Child Abuse.

Robert Jones, 49, is accused of beating, hitting or strangling a child, under the age of 13 at his Guntown home.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says Jones was arrested after his office was made aware of the possible child abuse.

The child is expected to recover from the injuries. However, deputies also charged Jones with Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon. The sheriff says a handgun was found on Jones when he was arrested, and he had six additional guns hidden at his residence.

Jones was convicted in 1989 of murder in Virginia and served time in federal prison in Colorado before he was paroled.

“There was already a law on the books as long as I’ve been in law enforcement, over 35 years, a convicted felon cannot possess a firearm. And even now you have one side, that is advocating for gun control. Passage of more laws for that is not the answer. The answer in this particular situation, the guy should not have been out to begin with,” Sheriff Johnson said.

Bond for Jones was set at $250,000 on the latest charges. His case will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.