Cool again but warming up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A few more days of fall are in the forecast before temperatures begin to rise and clouds start to move back in. Dry conditions are continuing.

THURSDAY: If you enjoyed anything about yesterday, today is your lucky day. Conditions are going to basically repeat what they were on Wednesday. Temperatures stay in the middle 70s with clear skies.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight fall back into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sky conditions remain mostly clear overnight.

FRIDAY: Temperatures begin warming up slightly into the upper 70s. Light cloud coverage starts to move back in as the outer bands of Hurricane Ian continues moving North. There is a 0% chance for any showers! Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 50s, definitely the fall feel we love for Friday night football.

WEEKEND: Light cloud coverage will continue as temperatures keep warming up. Over the weekend, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Still not too hot to grill outdoors for college or professional football games. Overnight low temperatures warm up into the middle 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures in the lower 80s continue. Cloud coverage will continue, if not grow in capacity.