Cool and dry before showers return Thanksgiving Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: High pressure has settled into the region, resulting in sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Rain returns to the forecast Thanksgiving Day.

TONIGHT: Much cooler temperatures and clear skies. Calm wind. Overnight lows in the upper-20s to low-30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-50s. East winds 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the low-30s.

THIS WEEK: High pressure will keep the region cloud-free and relatively cool the next few days. We will return to the low-60s Wednesday with a few afternoon clouds ahead of our next system. Another cold front moves through Thanksgiving day. As of now, it looks like that front will push through during the afternoon and evening with a few scattered showers possible. The forecast model trends are for less precipitation. We will go with 0.10-0.50” of rain for most of the area.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No weather issues for Friday’s games. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s near kickoff, then mid-40s for the drive home. No chance of rain.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The Egg Bowl is Thanksgiving Day at 6:30pm. A few light showers may remain near kickoff with temperatures in the middle-50s. Wind will be the biggest issue for this game, and will be strongest in the second half. At kickoff, expect variable winds 5-8 mph, then northerly winds 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph the second half. Saturday’s regional games will go on without any weather issues.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Tropical storm formation is not expected over the next five days. The Atlantic Hurricane Season ends November 30th.