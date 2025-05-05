Cool and refreshing tonight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A soggy half to the weekend gave a drier but cooler Sunday. Dry, less humid weather continues into Monday before a series of rain chances enters the area and lasts through most of the week ahead.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be on the chilly side with most places hovering into the upper 40s. The sky will remain mostly clear tonight with calm winds, so we could see some areas of patchy fog later tonight and early tomorrow morning.

MONDAY: Looking beautiful! We will be warmer tomorrow with highs into the middle 70s area wide and a mostly clear sky. Stepping outside, it’ll feel refreshing with little humidity so make sure to soak it all in before humidity and moisture builds in Tuesday!

WET WEATHER AHEAD: We are looking multiple chances of rain this week, all beginning Tuesday evening. A low pressure system will slowly move through Mississippi through Thursday, bringing multiple rounds of rainfall to the state. As of right now, estimated rainfall totals for our viewing are are between 1″ to 3″ so make sure to dust off the rain boots and keep the umbrella handy.