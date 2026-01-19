Cool & Dry To Start The Week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mix of sun and clouds and cool conditions for our Monday. Rain chances return back to the forecast on Wednesday.

MONDAY: To start the morning clear skies will lead to an increase in cloud cover by this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: We look to add one more night to the streak of overnight lows below freezing. Bundle up as temperatures will once again drop into the low 20s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Tuesday will look to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Wednesday is when changes start taking place in the forecast as a cold front will push through the area bringing the chance of showers with it. Timing looks to take place during the afternoon and into the overnight hours.