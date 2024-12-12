Cool end to week, rain chances return for the weekend

Isaac Williams,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures remain near normal through Friday before another stretch of milder air settles into the Mid-South.

THURSDAY: Expect a good supply of sunshine with highs in the 50s and less wind!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Other than a few clouds, the sky stays mostly fair with lows in the lower 30s…just below freezing.

FRIDAY: The day begins mostly clear, but clouds may thicken up a bit at times through the day. Afternoon highs should reach the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday starts dry thanks to continued dry air, but gradual moisture return and the approach of an upper-air disturbance should generate widespread showers by afternoon. Periods of light to moderate rain will continue Saturday night into Sunday. Highs both days should be in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Unsettled conditions stick around as occasional bouts of rain continue in the forecast through at least Monday. Temperatures should still stay above average through Tue/Wed as well.

