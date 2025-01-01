Cool highs, cold nights

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mild afternoons will drop to freezing lows the next several days. The end of the weekend brings in the next round for rain.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Sub-freezing low temperatures are expected tonight, potentially falling into the upper 20s. We are expecting mostly clear conditions tonight. The breeze will lighten some.

THURSDAY: Copy and paste. Not much will change. Frost is possible in the morning, so give yourself some extra time before heading out. Highs will be mild, in the low to middle 50s. Low temperatures will fall close to freezing. Sky conditions will stay relatively clear, with a few possible passing clouds.

FRIDAY: Repeat! Low to middle 50s continue for the end of the week. Overnight lows will fall below freezing going into the weekend.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be the coldest day of the week. Highs only expected to reach the upper 40s. Sunday will bounce back into the upper 50s, with the next system bringing in rain showers. There is a chance for a few rumbles of thunder overnight and into the earliest hours of Monday morning.