Cool mornings, mild days to start the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Spring break for most starts off fairly cool! Temperatures will moderate through the week with increased rain chances late Thursday into Friday.

MONDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine with high clouds streaming in at times. Highs should top out in the middle 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another chilly night is in store w/overnight lows in the 30s to low 40s. Patchy frost is possible, especially in areas east of US 45 into Alabama.

TUE/WED: Tuesday stays dry with highs bouncing back into the low 70s w/plenty of sun. Clouds increase Wednesday, and there might be a shower or two with a weak disturbance moving through the Southeast.

THU/FRI: The sky stays variably cloudy Thursday, but temperatures will climb quite a bit…reaching near 80 degrees by afternoon. While an occasional shower is possible, heavier rain chances will hold off until late night into Friday. Signs still point toward heavy rain & thunderstorms, with some stronger to possibly severe storms as well. A stalling front and active southwest flow aloft suggest intervals of rain & storms may linger into the weekend as well.