Cool next few days, rain likely Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cooler air sticks around through the week’s end along with rain Friday. Spring-like temps return for the weekend into next week.

TODAY: Not as wet going into your Leap day, staying mostly dry with heavy cloud coverage. High temperatures today will only reach into the mid 50’s, a 20 degree temperature drop from the warmer past few days.

TONIGHT: Going into the overnight hours, rain showers will start to develop, getting heavy in some areas locally. Overnight lows will stay cool in the mid 40’s.

TOMORROW: Rain will persist into the early morning hours, lasting until around midday. Clouds will stick around as the rain passes, along with the cooler air, reaching into the mid 50’s. Temperatures will not drop significantly through the overnight.

WEEKEND: Rain will take a break on Saturday and temperatures will be back in the high 60’s and low 70’s with a partly cloudy sky. Rain will return Sunday night, becoming more widespread into Monday & Tuesday.