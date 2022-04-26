Cool night ahead and dry weather will last through Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Clouds departed the region early today and high temperatures only reached the low-70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder with lows in the low-40s. North wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid-70s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and seasonably cold with lows in the mid-40s. Calm winds.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll continue a gradual warming trend through the end of the week as high pressure builds into the region. Friday’s high temperatures will reach the low-80s once again. Our next front will be on approach for this weekend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday night and Sunday with highs in the 80s.