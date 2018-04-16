Cool Today; Quiet Weather Ahead.

TODAY: A rather chilly start, with temperatures starting out in the 30s this morning. Sunny and breezy today. Highs in the upper 50s, with winds out of the northwest around 20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Chilly overnight with lows in the 30s.

TUE/WED: Sunny on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. A few clouds and mild Tuesday night with lows in the 50s. A cold front pushes through Wednesday, but the overall rain chance will be limited, only around 10%. Highs still reach the upper 70s. Lows in the 50s Wednesday night.

THU/FRI/SAT: Low 70s and sunny Thursday and Friday, and lows overnight Thursday and Friday dip into the 40s. Saturday will be a bit warmer with high temps back into the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: A cold front pushes through on Sunday bringing scattered to numerous thunderstorms. As of this moment, it appears there could be a threat for some strong or severe storms Sunday, but it’s certainly still well too far out to say with any confidence just yet. We’ll look to try and fine tune the specifics on Sunday as we go through this week. High temperatures look to push into the low 70s. Chance of rain around 50%.