Cooler conditions for our Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cool and breezy conditions from this morning’s cold front will move in through tonight and bring us cooler temperatures for our Sunday. A few clouds move in for our Sunday afternoon with calmer winds. A few showers possible Monday, but we’re still watching the severe weather potential for our Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Breezy conditions and cooler air moves in later tonight thanks to the weak cold front that pushed through this morning. We will see winds blowing out of the North at 5-10 mph with gusts of up to 25mph overnight. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s tonight.

SUNDAY- The winds calm down by Sunday with clouds filling in throughout the day. Cooler temperatures are in store for Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

NEXT WEEK – A few light showers will be possible Monday, but the main event next week is the potential for severe weather Tuesday. NE MS and portions of West AL are split between levels 2 and 3 for severe weather threats. Heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and tornadoes are all possible with this system. Models are showing the storms hitting our far western counties around 5/6 pm and exiting our viewing area around midnight. We are continuing to monitor this system, so stay tuned for updates!