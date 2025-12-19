Cooler & Dry For Now

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After an active weather day yesterday, conditions are calming down for Friday. After today, our temperatures will climb through next week.

FRIDAY: The cold front that pushed through yesterday will keep us cooler today. Feels like temperatures will be in the 30’s this morning. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower-50’s, and we’ll be sunny throughout the day.

WEEKEND: Saturday will bring warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid-60’s. A weak cold front will push through Saturday evening, bringing the chance for some light rain which will last through Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower-60’s.

NEXT WEEK: Isolated rain chances will persist through Tuesday, with highs remaining in the lower-60’s for the beginning of the week. By Christmas Eve, our high temperatures will be in the lower-70’s. We’ll be mostly dry for the holiday.