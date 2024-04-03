Cooler for our Wednesday, Gradual Clearing Through the Afternoon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After yesterday’s cold front, we’re left with mostly cloudy skies that will slowly clear out throughout the day. More sunshine and chilly mornings (possible frost) for the rest of our work week.

TODAY – A cool and cloudy start to our Wednesday, but cloud coverage will gradually clear out throughout the day and give us some more sunshine by this afternoon. It’ll be breezy with winds blowing out of the NW at 10-15mph and much cooler today with highs only climbing into the mid 60s!

TONIGHT – Calm and cool conditions are in store for us. Expect mostly clear skies and lows in the lower 40s.

TOMORROW – A chilly start for Thursday morning! With mostly clear sky conditions and plenty of sun, we’ll warm up into the low to mid 60s!

REST OF THIS WEEK – We’ll have mostly clear conditions for the rest of this week with lots of sun! Chilly mornings are in store for us and frost makes a return towards the end of this week with lows in the 30s. Our weekend looks mostly dry and warmer with temperatures back in the mid 70s!