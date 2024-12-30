Cooler for the New Year

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A passing front Tuesday morning will help bring in colder air for the beginning of the new year. Overnight lows eventually drop to at or below freezing again.

MONDAY NIGHT: Sitting in the warm sector, between the warm and cold front, tonight. Moisture will fill in from the Gulf. Added moisture will allow for cloud coverage to be in and out through the night. Overnight temps fall into a range of middle 40s to lower 50s tonight.

TUESDAY: The wind will shift from the SSE to the SW overnight. Once the front passes through Mississippi, another shift in the wind will go from the West to NW. High temps are expected to be in the lower 60s. A few clouds will maintain through the day, eventually clearing late. For fireworks, expect temps in the 40s between 9-12A. Low temps will fall into the middle 30s.

SECOND HALF: Cooler highs and colder lows. High temperatures are expected to reach the low to middle 50s. Conditions will stay relatively clear and with a calm wind, thanks to a local High Pressure system. Overnight lows will be at or below freezing, bringing the potential for frost multiple mornings.