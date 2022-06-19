Cooler Tonight, More Pleasant Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – More Pleasant Tonight, Clear Sunday ahead

Saturday night: Mostly clear, less humid with lows in the mid 60s making it quite comfortable.

Sunday: Sunny and hot with temperatures in the low 90s. The night will be pleasant with lower dew points and low temps nearing 70.

Next Week: More pleasant on Monday with temperatures in the low 90s. Heating pattern continues, daytime highs will reach triple digits by mid-week. Chances of rain are slim diminishing any sign of relief from the heat.

Stay hydrated and limit your time outside!