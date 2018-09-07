Cooler, Wetter Pattern Next Week.

TODAY: Highs around 90° under partly cloudy skies. An isolated downpour or two will be possible in the afternoon, but these isolated pockets of rain will be the exception, not the rule. Winds out of the south-southeast at 5-10 mph gusting as high as 15 mph. Chance of rain around 20%. An isolated downpour will be possible overnight, but most of the high school games have no weather issues. Lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Highs around 90°, with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

FOOTBALL FORECASTS: Scattered storms possible at Vaught-Hemingway during the Ole Miss-Southern IL game, with temperatures slowly falling from the mid to low 80s through the game. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama-Arkansas St. game. Temperatures at Bryant-Denny will start in the low 90s and fall to the mid 80s by the end of the game. Mississippi State will see cool and perhaps soggy conditions with scattered showers likely in Manhattan, KS when they take on Kansas State. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s at kick and slowly climb to the low 70s by the end of the game.

SUN/MON/TUE: Numerous showers and storms across our area to kick off next week. Much cooler as well thanks to an upper level trough. Highs in the low to mid 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

WED/THU: A bit warmer and drier. A few isolated storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s, with overnight lows still in the low 60s.