Coolest night in months in store Friday morning

SUMMARY: The much-anticipated cold front made its pass through the region late Wednesday, ushering in some REALLY nice-feeling air for the next few days.

THURSDAY: Expect a mostly sunny sky with refreshing north breezes developing from 10-20 mph by afternoon and highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and CRISP – a taste of fall in north Mississippi! Expect overnight lows to drop into the 50s for most spots.

FRIDAY: A chamber of commerce day is on tap. Full sun, low humidity, and light north winds make for near perfection for early September. Daytime highs stay in the low 80s.

WEEKEND: Expect a return to warmer overnights and days as moisture begins a slow return across the region. However, the sunshine will continue with no rain expected.

NEXT WEEK: More summery heat and humidity will highlight the forecast with highs staying in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. With better moisture comes rain chances, and a few showers become possible starting Tuesday. The rest of the week looks potentially unsettled, so daily rain chances seem like a good bet for now.