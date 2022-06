Cooling shelter in Columbus this week

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Folks in need of shelter from the heat have a cool place to cool off for the week.

The Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition is hosting a cooling shelter at Saint Stephen United Methodist in Columbus located at 800 Tuscaloosa road.

Drinks and snacks will be provided.

The shelter will be open from 9 AM to 5 PM until Friday, July 1st.