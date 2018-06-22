Cops: Girl believed abducted by gunman who shot grandfather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities in Kansas City are searching for a girl they believe was abducted by a gunman who shot her grandfather, reports CBS affiliate KCTV. An Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Brajean Sledge. Police responded to the report of a shooting Thursday at a Kansas City home, where they found Sledge’s 60-year-old grandfather shot and wounded.

He was taken to an area hospital and is in serious but stable condition, the station reports.

Police say they believe the suspect, between 18 and 20 years old, may be with Sledge. He is considered armed and dangerous and Sledge is believed to be in danger, Kansas City police officer Jake Becchina told the station.

The two were last seen traveling northfound in a 2017 Kia Forte with Missouri license plates MB5-G5B.

Sledge goes by several different names, including Brajean Sweeten, Bre-Shawn, Brayshawn, and Rayshawn, the station reports.