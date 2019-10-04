Cop’s interaction with Amber Guyger at murder scene under scrutiny

During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Jason Hermus said Mata didn’t have the authority to turn the camera off. In an interview with CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca, Mata defended his actions.
“The only reason I asked for that camera to be off is because the attorney was calling the officer, and that is attorney-client privilege, and that’s a right every citizen has, regardless if you’re a police officer or not,” Mata told Villafranca. Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall has said she would launch an internal investigation into Mata’s actions.
Mata said he welcomed the investigation because he said he didn’t do anything wrong. Civil rights groups have called for Mata’s firing, CBS station KTVT reports.
Guyger was convicted of murdering Jean and sentenced to 10 years in prison this week. Her attorneys are expected to file an appeal.