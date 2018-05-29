Cops: Strip club guards shot after group steals cash, gropes dancers

- Advertisement -

ATLANTA — Two security guards were hospitalized following a shooting at an Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning, reports CBS affiliate WGCL.

Police say the victims were shot after removing two men and several women from the Blue Flame Lounge. The victims said the group was kicked out because they had touched dancers inappropriately and taken dancers’ money.

As the group was driving away, several shots were fired from within a vehicle, according to police.

One security guard was shot in the leg while the other was shot in the buttocks. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspects have not been identified, but police say some fled in a red Jeep. It is not clear if the shooter was in that car or another driven by other members of the group.