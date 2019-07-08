Copycat Blue Bell ice cream licker arrested in Louisiana

With two children nearby, Martin took a video of himself inside a Belle Rose store taking a Blue Bell container, licking the ice cream and moving his fingers inside before returning it to the refrigerator. He smiled during the act too.

Investigators say after management became aware of the video, Martin returned to the store and showed the clerk a receipt to prove he’d purchased the ice cream WAFB-TV reported. Management at the store later alerted authorities, who questioned Martin. Deputies then charged him with unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity and tampering with property.

“We discourage anyone from copying this atrocious act,” an APSO spokesperson told WAFB-TV. “It is illegal. It’s a health risk to others. We will pursue anyone we see do this. You will be charged.”

The APSO spokesman also said notices have been sent out to investigators informing them that copycat cases should be dealt with “immediately and with the full extent of the law.”

Martin remains in jail and will have bond set by a judge Monday.

He was apparently inspired by a juvenile who was seen licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream in a now-viral video. Detectives have spoken with the suspect, who is from the San Antonio area, and are choosing not to identify her. In a statement, Blue Bell said the ice cream that was licked was never sold.