Corinth man arrested for possession of meth and heroin

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was arrested for allegedly having meth and heroin while Tishomingo deputies continued to work a case involving drugs coming in from neighboring counties.

Bernard “Bo” Shipp 44, of Corinth, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.

- Advertisement -

During a search of the car Shipp was driving on Pleasant Hill Road, near Iuka, deputies found heroin, meth and several prescription pills under the hood of the car.

More charges could be brought against Shipp once testing is done on the prescription pills at the State Crime Lab.

Shipp’s bond was set at $25,000.