Corinth Police in search of 15-year-old runaway boy

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – The Corinth Police Department needs your help in finding a 15-year-old boy who ran away from home.

Corinth Police Department Officers are searching for Justin Pineda.

Pineda was on Sunday evening, May 25, at 1400 Pincrest Road, Corinth.

The Police say he may be driving a grey 2010 Lexus RX SMALL SUV.

The SUV also has a Mississippi disabled tag DB2023Z

If you have seen this vehicle or know where the teenager is, you are asked to contact the Corinth Police Department or use the P3 tips app, and remember you can report the information anonymously.

