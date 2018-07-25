Corker grills Pompeo over Trump’s private meeting with Putin

WASHINGTON — The White House announced Wednesday the president’s invitation for Vladimir Putin to visit has been put on hold until the special counsel probe on Russian election interference has been wrapped up. But that has not quelled questions from Congress about what the two men discussed in their private meeting last week.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rebuffed those questions Wednesday as he testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“Did he tell you whether or not what happened in those two hours,” Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, asked.

“Yes, senator, the predicate of your question implied some notion that there was something improper about having a one on one meeting. I completely disagree,” Pompeo said.

Menendez wanted to know if the president promised to weaken sanctions.

“Mr. Secretary, with all due respect, I don’t appreciate you characterizing my questions,” Menendez said. “My questions is to get to the truth.”

Committee chair Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, said the questions reflect a broader concern.

“It’s the president’s actions that create tremendous distrust in our nation, among our allies,” Corker said.

“Senator I disagree with most of what you just said there. Every sanction that put in place was signed off by the president of the United States, every spy that was removed was directed by the president,” Pompeo said. “Somehow there’s this idea this administration is free floating. This is President Trump’s administration make no mistake who is fully in charge of this.”