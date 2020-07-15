Coronavirus cases spike over 1,000 in MSDH daily report Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The stress on Mississippi hospitals grows with Wednesday’s new numbers from health officials.

1,099 people are in the hospital with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.

The number of people in ICU and on ventilators has also increased to a new record level.

Tuesday, there were eight ICU beds available in the Golden Triangle.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,025 new cases Wednesday and 18 deaths.

In our area, Lafayette County has 27 of those new cases. Lee has 22, Monroe 19, Lowndes 16, Tishomingo 14, and Oktibbeha 12.