Coronavirus shutdowns spread across U.S. as death toll hits 80

The fight against the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the lives of millions of Americans, with some of its biggest cities closing schools, theaters, bars and restaurants, with the exception of take-out service. President Trump on Monday said the outbreak could last into the summer, perhaps as long as August.

More than 3,800 people have tested positive for the new COVID-19 disease in the U.S. and at least 80 have died. Globally, the death toll was just over 7,100 on Monday, with the weekend seeing an alarming spike in fatalities in three European nations grappling with aggressive outbreaks. While more than 181,000 people have caught the virus around the world, almost half have already recovered, and the vast majority of cases remain mild.

In a bid to shore up confidence, the world’s biggest central banks, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, slashed interest rates over the weekend and announced significant infusions of cash. But those steps failed to stop the sell-off: Shares plummeted as trading resumed Monday.

The need to shield older people and those with weakened immune systems from the disease has driven a global movement – promoted by disease experts and officials everywhere — for people to practice “social distancing.” The message is simple: The more we avoid mixing with others, the more we can slow the spread of the virus and give scientists time to develop weapons against it and ease the burden on hospitals.

The federal government has denied a rumor the entire country is facing a two-week quarantine, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the veteran epidemiologist helping craft the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, has made it clear all options remain “on the table.”

Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for detailed information on coronavirus treatment and prevention.