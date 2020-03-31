Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases top 75,000 in New York

Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor and brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!” he wrote on Twitter, referring to his wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo.

Chris Cuomo said he is quarantined in his basement. “I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”

Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a Tuesday press conference his brother is “going to be fine.” “He is young, in good shape, strong – not as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine,” the governor said.

He also said, “There’s a lesson in this.”

According to Andrew Cuomo, his elderly mother, Matilda Cuomo, was at his brother’s house two weeks ago. “I said ‘that is a mistake,'” the governor said, adding that the incident is when he came up with the idea for “Matilda’s Law,” part of his executive order to help protect seniors, immune-compromised people and those with underlying illness.

“Love is sometimes … needs to be a little smarter than just reactive,” Cuomo said.

He urged people to remember who is vulnerable and protect them.