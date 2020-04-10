Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 death toll tops 18,000 in U.S.

The United States is now reporting more than 18,000 deaths from coronavirus across the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, over 100,000 people have died and more than 1.6 million have been sickened by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

For millions across the globe, Easter weekend will be unlike any other in recent memory. Christians are marking Good Friday in isolation. Most Americans continue to think the battle against the coronavirus outbreak is going badly, and few would feel comfortable being out in crowded spaces now, a new CBS News poll found.

There are encouraging signs, though, that two hard-hit states are starting to turn a corner in their virus fight. The number of people being hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York and California is falling.

Detailed information from the CDC on coronavirus treatment and prevention.

Medical workers move a body behind a fence at The Brooklyn Hospital Center on Thursday, April 9, 2020. John Minchillo / AP