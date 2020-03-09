Coronavirus updates: Fear batters the economy as deaths top 3,800

Wall Street is reeling and millions of Americans are worried about their retirement savings after the worst day for stocks since the financial crisis. The government said one million test kits have gone out, with more on the way.

Several members of congress are in self-quarantine after possible exposure, and in many parts of the country, more schools and universities are closing temporarily.

In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced extreme measures, including restricting travel nationwide and canceling soccer games to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

