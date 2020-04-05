Coronavirus updates: Queen Elizabeth says “better days are ahead” during rare address

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth gave a rare televised address as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic. “We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again,” she said.

The queen urged the country to be proud of themselves for staying home amid the pandemic. Her speech came as the United Kingdom nears 5,000 deaths from coronavirus. There are more than 48,000 cases throughout the country.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized for tests, 10 days after he tested positive for coronavirus, his office said Sunday.

In other parts of Europe, there were signs some countries had moved past their coronavirus outbreaks. Hard-hit Italy, which has the highest death toll of any country in the world, reported its lowest daily coronavirus death toll in more than two weeks.

Throughout the world, there were empty churches for Palm Sunday services. Pope Francis livestreamed Mass from an empty St. Peter’s Basilica, which would normally be packed with hundreds of worshipers. In New York, the epicenter of the U.S. crisis, bells rang from an empty St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

In New York City, a tiger had the Bronx Zoo had contracted coronavirus, according to results from the National Veterinary Services Laboratories at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Officials say this is the first report of a tiger becoming infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

The total number of cases worldwide topped 1.2 million, according to Johns Hopkins. The global death toll is more than 68,000.

Noah, 9 and Milly, 7, watch Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II during a televised address to the nation at their home in Hertford, Britain, on April 5, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus continues. Reuters