Coronavirus updates: U.S. death toll surpasses 10,000

The coronavirus death toll topped 10,000 across the U.S. on Monday as Americans enter a week President Trump said would be the “toughest” yet of the pandemic. The U.S. has more than 350,000 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Mr. Trump shared a rare call with former Vice President Joe Biden, a source told CBS News. The two discussed the federal response to the ongoing crisis. The pandemic has thrown off traditional campaigning, keeping the president at the White House and Biden at his home in Delaware.

- Advertisement -

In London, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been placed in intensive care. The announcement comes a day after Johnson was admitted to a London hospital with what his office called “persistent symptoms of coronavirus.”

Detailed information from the CDC on coronavirus treatment and prevention.