Corral eager for biggest test as Rebel when #12 Ole Miss visits #1 Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Ole Miss QB Matt Corral had high expectations heading into the season. He has exceeded them so far. Through three games he has 997 passing yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions.

Now, he is getting set to face No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa at a packed Bryant-Denny Stadium. It’s his biggest test so far as a Rebel and head coach Lane Kiffin is making sure the whole team (including his potential Heisman Trophy-winning QB) is prioritizing the things that really matter.

“This is a new set of challenges for him too. All this rat poison around his success so far,” Kiffin said. “We’re talking about Heisman trophies which is ridiculous at this stage of the year. There’s only one ranking that ever matters and that’s your final ranking. All the other stuff means nothing. It’s like being ahead three rounds in a heavyweight fight. We have a long way to go and a lot of work to do. Lot of things to work on.”

Corral is ready for the challenge and the hostile environment he will be playing in Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

“I love when the crowd is crazy,” Corral said. “Whether it’s our crowd or not, I love the energy. That’s college football. It’s not why I play but it’s a big plus.”

Kickoff between No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 1 Alabama is at 2:30 on WCBI.