Costco recalls meatloaf in more than two dozen states due to salmonella risk

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that Costco is recalling a meatloaf and potato meal kit in nearly 30 states because it may be contaminated with salmonella, the retailer said in a notice to customers.

The product, called Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze, has sell-by dates of March 5 to March 16 and was sold at Costco locations in 26 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.

Costco said customers who bought the product should not consume it and can return it to a Costco location for a refund.

The announcement came after one of its ingredient suppliers, Griffith Foods, recalled one of the ingredients used in the meatloaf due to possible salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is a bacterial disease typically caused by contaminated water or food and can cause diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. In serious cases, the disease can be fatal.

No injuries or illnesses associated with the recalled product have been reported so far, according to Costco.

Locations where the meal kit was sold

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Tennessee

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

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