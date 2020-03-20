Cotton District Arts Festival postponed

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A popular springtime arts festival in Starkville was postponed surrounding coronavirus concerns.

Cotton District Arts Festival organizers said they are planning to reschedule the event.

Organizers said they are continuing to plan festival logistics and review vendor applications.

The Starkville Area Arts Council said it planned to try and coordinate with other nearby festivals to avoid schedule conflicts.

The arts festival was canceled last year because of severe weather concerns.