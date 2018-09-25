The sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh started a national conversation about the reliability of past memories. Two women have come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault and misconduct, but he has denied all allegations. Dr. Ted Huey, a professor of psychiatry and neurology at Columbia University, joins “CBS This Morning” to explain how trauma impacts our memory.
Could both people who remember an incident differently be telling the truth?