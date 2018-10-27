Could the race to improve artificial intelligence lead to a Cold War with China?

China plans to become the global leader in artificial intelligence by 2030 and one concern is how it might be used to spread authoritarianism around the globe. The latest edition of Wired magazine discusses that concern in the article “The AI Cold War That Could Doom Us All.” Nicholas Thompson, the co-author of the article and Wired’s editor-in-chief, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss how technology has seemingly stopped promoting democracy around the world and the potential advantages China has over the U.S.