Council members spoke to the Lowndes County Republican Women

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Republican Women enjoy a side of city business with their lunch today.

Columbus City Council me mbers Jacqueline DiCicco and Rusty Greene were featured speakers at the group’s monthly meeting.

They briefed members on a variety of issues facing the city, including improving the newest tool for fighting crime – the city’s system of surveillance cameras that are being installed.

They also talked about the city’s financial situation, indicating that a forensic audit favored by both DeCicco and Greene, as well as Mayor Keith Gaskin isn’t likely to be approved any time soon.

When asked about the arrest of fellow council member Pierre Beard, they declined to comment, saying that Mayor Gaskin has told them not to talk about it.